MTC cut down on 40 routes affects last-mile connectivity in Chennai

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Many parts of Chennai and outskirts have lost bus connectivity in the last few years with no buses or skeletal services. Data collected by Express from regular commuters and bus enthusiasts reveal that Metropolitan Transport Corporation abolished over 40 routes across the city in the last few years.

Buses on select routes which were patronised by regular commuters got slowly reduced and were abolished in the next few months.

The worst affected areas are Pattabiram, Thoraipakam, Kolathur Lakshmi Nagar, KK Nagar, Kodungaiyur, Perambur, Ayanavaram, G K M Colony, Broadway, Poonamallee and T Nagar. Besides, many new developed areas also have lost bus connectivity.

“The Perambur - Thoraipakkam (no 129) which was introduced a few years ago was patronised well among locals. It provided direct connectivity to SRP tools, Tidel park and Kanthachavadi. The buses vanished in the last few months and now we have to board two buses to reach Thoraipakkam,” said K Krishnan of Kumaran Nagar.

The ordeal of commuters who regularly travel between Poonamallee and Sholinganallur is no different. Buses on route number 66 S Sholinganallur - Poonmallee, which provided direct connectivity between two destinations on the city’s outskirts were also withdrawn.

“Areas on southern outskirts of Chennai including Sholiganallur and Pallikaranai fully depend on bus services to reach Porur and beyond. The bus which was operated to full capacity was suddenly withdrawn without any alternative service,” rued another commuter S Rajesh, a bus enthusiast from Karaiyanchavadi.

The MTC claims that it operates over 3600 buses on 833 routes catering for about 38 lakh commuters a day. The corporation which has over 70 per cent of over-aged buses is unable to expand its services to the newly developed areas.

When contacted, Renganathan, General Manager (operations) MTC said the buses which were withdrawn may be put on new routes or existing routes that have a huge transportation demand.