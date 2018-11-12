Home Cities Chennai

Rs 3 Lakh electricity bills dues likely to halt pedestrian overbridge escalator at Chromepet

Sixty-five year-old Murali Krishnan uses the escalator to access the pedestrian overbridge at Chromepet to cross the GST Road, but soon he might have to use the stairs and strain his legs.

Published: 12th November 2018 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sixty-five-year-old Murali Krishnan uses the escalator to access the pedestrian overbridge at Chromepet to cross the GST Road, but soon he might have to use the stairs and strain his legs. Why?

Because the State Highways department, which maintains the overbridge, has not paid electricity bills for the escalator.

It is learnt that the Highways department owes over Rs 3 lakh to the TNEB. This has forced the TNEB to contemplate severing power connection. The Chromepet overbridge is one of the busiest pedestrian overbridges in the suburbs. 

“We don’t want to inconvenience the common people, but the Highways department keeps defaulting in payments,” said a TNEB official, claiming multiple notices had been sent in this regard.

EB officials claim that usually four months of default payments are allowed for government departments, but the Highways department has defaulted for almost eight months.

When contacted, the city roads division of the Highways department admitted to the non-payment of dues and said steps were being taken to pay the amount and ensure that the escalators remain operational.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp