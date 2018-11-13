Home Cities Chennai

City streets to be lit up with LED by year end 

This move will save the government nearly `2 crore, per month.  

Published: 13th November 2018 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will complete the conversion of all sodium vapour lamps in the city (including added areas) into LED lamps by the end of this year, confirmed a senior official from the Electrical Department of GCC. This move will save the government nearly `2 crore, per month.  

“Of the 2,77,000 street lights in the city, 1,85,000 have been converted to LED. Also, in most of the places, the old fittings and poles are replaced by Galvanised Iron poles. In the rest of the areas, conversion is happening in full swing and 30 per cent of the work has been completed,” said the official. 

The lights at Mount Road, Poonamalle Road, the stretch between Secretariat and Airport have been converted. However, in areas where the Chennai Metro work is being carried out, the conversion will not happen now. Rest of the interior roads are expected to get a revamp by December 30. 

In an attempt to make the city more energy-efficient, the Corporation in 2012 announced that nearly 1.05 lakh sodium vapour lamps across the city would be replaced with LED lights.

Officials said following this, the added areas demanded infrastructure and they had to install about 50,000 lights in those areas. Following this and the addition of lights in remote corners of the city, the number of lights rose to 2,77,000.

The conversion work began in 2015 and the then government spent `5.6 crore per month for electricity. Following the conversion of 60 per cent of the lights, their expenditure reduced by `1.5 crore. The department is expecting to save at least `2 core once all the lights are converted.

LEDs are 50 per cent more efficient than sodium lamps and have a life span of more than 50,000 hours. LED lights have essentially no maintenance cost and must be changed rarely with infrequent monitoring. High Pressure Sodium lights have a high maintenance cost because they require monitoring and more frequent replacement of both bulb and parts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp