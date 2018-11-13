Does Rajinikanth think BJP is dangerous?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a cryptic reply, actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Monday said the BJP “must be” a dangerous party.

He was responding to a reporter’s question at the city airport on whether BJP was such a dangerous party that a grand alliance was being formed against it.

“They all (anti-BJP parties) think so. Then it definitely must be so, right?” Rajinikanth replied.

While the ambiguous reply was interpreted in multiple ways, Rajini, asked his view on demonetisation, said, “The implementation went wrong.” Rajinikanth had welcomed the note ban in 2016, congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the time.

But what surprised many was the star claiming ignorance on the seven convicts in the Rajiv assassination case. Asked his view on issues related to the release of the seven people, he asked, “Which seven people?”

When reporters explained, he said, “I don’t know. I am just arriving...” When a reporter pressed the matter further, he said he was hearing of it for the first time.