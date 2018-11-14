Home Cities Chennai

30-year-old engineering professor kills himself after previous employer allegedly refuses to return original certificates

T Vasanthavanan, a resident of Ambal Nagar, is said to have approached the All India Private College Employees Union for support.

Published: 14th November 2018 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By NIRUPAMA V
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A thirty-year-old Assistant Professor of Madras Institute of Technology, Chromepet allegedly killed himself at his residence in West Tambaram on Monday, after his previous employer allegedly refused to release his original documents.

T Vasanthavanan, a resident of Ambal Nagar, is said to have approached the All India Private College Employees Union for support. Said KM Karthik, founder of the union, "He worked at the private engineering college for a month before being offered a temporary faculty post at MIT. He had, in fact, informed the college beforehand that he may leave soon if he got selected for the post."

"Despite that, the college authorities failed to return his original certificates, in violation of the law," he added. He said that the union, that claimed to have around 15,000 members, would take up Vasanthavanan's case and demanded that the recognition of the private college be withdrawn immediately.

"We also demand a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of the deceased," Karthik said. However police sources said that Vasanthavanan had killed himself being unable to handle the pain caused by his long-term illness, police said. He had been on medication for the last eight years, according to police sources.

Acknowledging the allegations against his previous employer, the police officer said, "These allegations are being investigated upon." A case has been registered investigations have been taken up by Tambaram police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assistant Professor suicide CHENNAI

Comments(3)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Ravi
    The Police should reveal the truth behind this case.
    7 days ago reply

  • Pradeep R
    this is not the exact news. come to me i'll get you the right thing happened...
    13 days ago reply

  • K Baskar
    Finally case is diverted. Jai Hind.
    16 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp