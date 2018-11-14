30-year-old engineering professor kills himself after previous employer allegedly refuses to return original certificates

NIRUPAMA V By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A thirty-year-old Assistant Professor of Madras Institute of Technology, Chromepet allegedly killed himself at his residence in West Tambaram on Monday, after his previous employer allegedly refused to release his original documents.

T Vasanthavanan, a resident of Ambal Nagar, is said to have approached the All India Private College Employees Union for support. Said KM Karthik, founder of the union, "He worked at the private engineering college for a month before being offered a temporary faculty post at MIT. He had, in fact, informed the college beforehand that he may leave soon if he got selected for the post."

"Despite that, the college authorities failed to return his original certificates, in violation of the law," he added. He said that the union, that claimed to have around 15,000 members, would take up Vasanthavanan's case and demanded that the recognition of the private college be withdrawn immediately.

"We also demand a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of the deceased," Karthik said. However police sources said that Vasanthavanan had killed himself being unable to handle the pain caused by his long-term illness, police said. He had been on medication for the last eight years, according to police sources.

Acknowledging the allegations against his previous employer, the police officer said, "These allegations are being investigated upon." A case has been registered investigations have been taken up by Tambaram police.