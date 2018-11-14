Home Cities Chennai

Chennai police arrests man for alleged usury

A year ago, Subramaniam of Nanganallur had approached Anbuselvan of Avadi requesting money on 10 per cent interest.

Published: 14th November 2018 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 09:21 AM

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Police arrested a man on Tuesday on charges of usury. A year ago, Subramaniam of Nanganallur had approached Anbuselvan of Avadi requesting money on 10 per cent interest.

Anbuselvan who lent the money got the signature of Subramaniam on a Rs 20 stamp paper.

In that, he had allegedly filled in stating Subramaniam had leased his house to him and he also moved in there. A few months ago, Subramaniam settled the money with interest, but Anbuselvan is said to have demanded Rs 4 lakh more. He also threatened he will not leave the house.

Subramaniam lodged a complaint at Pazhavanthangal police station and Anbuselvan was arrested, police said.

Threats 

Police said Anbuselvan refused to vacate the house even after the complainant, Subramaniam of Nanganallur, had repaid the money he owed with interest

