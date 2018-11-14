Home Cities Chennai

Disaster relief efforts in Chennai get boost with new equipment

The ministers also released a State Disaster Management booklet.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Municipal administration minister SP Velumani handed over disaster relief equipment worth ` 4.86 crores to Greater Chennai Corporation on Tuesday, along with Fisheries minister D Jayakumar and Minister for disaster management R B Udayakumar.

A total of 336 disaster relief equipment, comprising tree cutters, hydraulic land clearing machines, drainage pumps and generators were given for use across all 15 zones of the corporation, a civic body release said.

At present, the civic body has only 171 tree cutters and 17 drainage pumps, as part of its disaster relief fleet. An additional 200 five HP tree cutters, costing `59,000 each, have been added along with 30 25 HP more drainage pumps totally costing ` 1.48 crores, the release said.  The ministers also released a State Disaster Management booklet.

Shot in the arm 

