Home Cities Chennai

Robbery plotted by accused while in prison, say Chennai police

On 1 November, at around 11.30pm, four men on two motorcycles followed businessman Rafi Khan and pushed him from his motorcycle at Seven Wells.

Published: 14th November 2018 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After three men were arrested in connection with robbing Rs 70 lakh, the police recovered 
Rs 9.5 lakh and said it was the result of a conspiracy that was planned in prison, in a press conference on Monday.

On 1 November, at around 11.30pm, four men on two motorcycles followed businessman Rafi Khan and pushed him from his motorcycle at Seven Wells. The men assaulted him and stabbed him on his hands and stomach and escaped with a bag that had Rs 70 lakh in cash. 

Investigations revealed that one of the arrested accused, Sheik Dawood, was earlier arrested by the police in connection with sale of pirated DVDs.  

He met the other suspects while he was in Puzhal jail.

Another accused Kishore from Kodungaiyur is a bike racer. CCTV footage shows him riding a KTM bike at the time of the crime.

“Police recovered only Rs  9.5 lakh from Dawood as that was his share from the robbery. Other members who are still absconding have the bag,” sources said.

Jaffer, the complainant, told Express that as a gesture of gratitude, he had promised to sponsor CCTV cameras.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp