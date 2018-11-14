Robbery plotted by accused while in prison, say Chennai police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After three men were arrested in connection with robbing Rs 70 lakh, the police recovered

Rs 9.5 lakh and said it was the result of a conspiracy that was planned in prison, in a press conference on Monday.

On 1 November, at around 11.30pm, four men on two motorcycles followed businessman Rafi Khan and pushed him from his motorcycle at Seven Wells. The men assaulted him and stabbed him on his hands and stomach and escaped with a bag that had Rs 70 lakh in cash.

Investigations revealed that one of the arrested accused, Sheik Dawood, was earlier arrested by the police in connection with sale of pirated DVDs.

He met the other suspects while he was in Puzhal jail.

Another accused Kishore from Kodungaiyur is a bike racer. CCTV footage shows him riding a KTM bike at the time of the crime.

“Police recovered only Rs 9.5 lakh from Dawood as that was his share from the robbery. Other members who are still absconding have the bag,” sources said.

Jaffer, the complainant, told Express that as a gesture of gratitude, he had promised to sponsor CCTV cameras.