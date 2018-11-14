Home Cities Chennai

Woman steals seven sovereigns of gold jewellery in Chennai's Koyambedu market

A 50-year-old woman lost seven sovereigns of gold jewels to a con woman at Koyambedu market on Monday. Police said Radha (51) of Kolathur was a flower shop owner at Koyambedu market.

By Express News Service

On Monday, a middle-aged woman told her that she was from a women’s group and that they were distributing money to people from a poor background in remembrance of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Radha believed the woman and followed her to an old building at Koyambedu. There the woman asked her to remove her gold jewels so as to claim the money easily.

Radha handed over her earrings, chain and ring, totally weighing around seven sovereigns, to the stranger.

The woman allegedly told Radha that a few officers will be present at the second floor and asked her to collect the jewels after meeting the officials there.

The victim who went to the second floor found there was no such office. She lodged a complaint with Koyambedu police station.

An investigation is on.

