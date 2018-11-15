CII gives Karumanchavadi Kulam a much-needed makeover

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Karumanchavadi lake at Karapakkam, which was filled with garbage and lying neglected for years, has been restored by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) under its southern region Water Alliance project and handed over to the local community on Wednesday.

The water body that spreads over 0.78 acres has been renovated at a cost of `18 lakh. The restoration initiative includes desilting and cleaning of the pond, and its beautification. According to officials involved in the restoration work, due to lack of proper maintenance, the pond had turned into an open defecation zone and safe haven for drunkards in recent years. To deal with the problem, fences have been built on three sides of the pond.

To ensure safety of people living near the pond, the bund has been strengthened while inlet and outlet points have been constructed to ensure cleanliness. “To make the water body more attractive and accessible, a children’s park and pathways have been constructed. Greenery has been developed around the pond,” said Simeon Joshua, senior associate of CII.

The renovated Karumanchavadi Kulam was handed over to the locals in the presence of Govind Rao, deputy commissioner, works, Greater Chennai Corporation, H Jayaram, co-chairman, Sustainability Sub-Committee, CII-SR and MD and CEO, GMMCO and S Narasimhan, co-chairman, affirmative action sub-committee, CII-SR and MD, Sattva Logistics. The pond has been restored in support with GMMCO Limited.

CII has also chalked out a blueprint to ensure that the renovated water bodies are maintained properly. A committee comprising local people residing near the pond has been formed. “They will be sensitised by our experts about the need to maintain the water body and keep it clean. We will also provide ideas through which they can generate fund for maintaining the water body,” said Joshua.

