Home Cities Chennai

Maintenance works at OMR service lane leave commuters in a fix

Hesitant to use the 2-kilometre roundabout via Kannagi Nagar, four-wheelers and heavy  vehicles, including school buses, prefer to use the dug up stretch instead, putting lives of  passengers at risk

Published: 15th November 2018 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Electrical cable maintenance work at the OMR service lane near Thoraipakkam has made heavy  vehicles, including school buses, to negotiate a narrow stretch between two pits, to reach the residential areas, off the service lane. Hesitant to use the two-kilometre roundabout via Kannagi Nagar, four-wheelers and heavy  vehicles, including school buses, prefer to use the dug up stretch instead, putting lives of  passengers at risk, residents said. 

“Not only is there no space for emergency services to reach us, we see that heavy vehicles negotiate the stretch because the only available alternative route is through Kannagi Nagar. The roads on this route are small and many are not aware that an alternate route even exists,” said John, president of Prapancha Apartments Owners’ Association, who resides at Madha koil Street, off the service lane. 

As of now, only two-wheelers are able to manoeuvre the stretch without much difficulty, provided there is no traffic.  Off the service road, there are at least six apartments, each of which has at least 400 families, said residents. With a good spell of rain on the cards this week, residents fear that the situation will worsen if the pits are not closed in time.  

“Usually maintenance works are carried out by morning and completed by night, not causing too much inconvenience. But this time, it has not only remained open for over three days, we are also not convinced with the pace of work,” said John. When contacted, a TANGEDCO official said cable replacement work is being carried out on the stretch.  “Work will be completed by tomorrow at the latest,” the official said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OMR service lanes maintenance works traffic woes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp