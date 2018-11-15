Home Cities Chennai

Newborn screening at Institute of Child Health launched

According to WHO guidelines, states with low Infant Mortality Rate can start the screening for these diseases.

Image of a baby used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Institute of Child Health (ICH), Egmore, is to screen over 77,000 newborns in Vellore for two rare diseases, Congenital Hypothyroidism and Congenital Hyperplasia Hyperglycemia to start early treatment with the CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating the Rs 1 crore pilot project during commemoration of 50th year of the hospital on Wednesday.

The pilot project is to be extended to whole of Tamil Nadu later. “Incidence of Congenital Hypothyroidism is one in 800 to one in 1,000, while incidence of Congenital Hyperplasia Hyperglycemia is one in 2,000, according to a ICMR study. Vellore was chosen as many consanguineous marriages happen in the district,” said A T Arasar Seeralar, Director, ICH.

According to WHO guidelines, states with low Infant Mortality Rate can start the screening for these diseases. Since TN’s IMR is 17 per 1,000 live births, it is eligible for the study, the doctor said.

