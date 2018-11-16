Home Cities Chennai

Autorickshaw driver commits suicide in Chennai after killing a person

The deceased was identified as Devadoss, a resident of Kannagi Nagar.

Published: 16th November 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An autorickshaw driver allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Kannagi Nagar on Wednesday night fearing arrest for ramming into a person and killing him at Thoraipakkam.

According to the police, autorickshaw driver Rajinikanth, was returning home on Tuesday night. When he reached the bus terminus near Jain College in Thoraipakkam, he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the commuters waiting for the bus, killing one of them.

The deceased was identified as Devadoss, a resident of Kannagi Nagar. Rajinikanth was immediately nabbed by the public and handed over to the Guindy traffic police. He confessed to his crime. However, as he was in an inebriated state, his wife requested the police to let him go but promised to bring him for inquiry on Wednesday.

“Fearing the same, Rajinikanth allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday,” said a police source. The Kannagi Nagar police registered a case and sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for an autopsy.

If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

58-year-old arrested under POCSO act

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl. The man identified as A Ravi, used to often play with an 11-year-old girl studying in Standard VI.

He was residing in a house with his sons and grandsons next to that of the girl. The man had allegedly shown obscene pictures on the internet and misbehaved with the girl.

Her parents came to know of it recently, police said. Based on a complaint from the girl’s father, city police arrested him under POCSO Act.  

DVAC seizes Rs 1.95 Lakh from DTCP office

CHENNAI: Directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC) seized around Rs 1.95 lakh unaccounted money from the Directorate of town planning at Parrys here on Wednesday.

Officials recovered the cash which had been littered on the floor and dumped inside garbage bins, sources said. They refused to divulge more information about the operations and seizure.

A team of officials conducted the searches which started from Wednesday evening and went on till Thursday morning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp