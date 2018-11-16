Autorickshaw driver commits suicide in Chennai after killing a person

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An autorickshaw driver allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Kannagi Nagar on Wednesday night fearing arrest for ramming into a person and killing him at Thoraipakkam.

According to the police, autorickshaw driver Rajinikanth, was returning home on Tuesday night. When he reached the bus terminus near Jain College in Thoraipakkam, he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the commuters waiting for the bus, killing one of them.

The deceased was identified as Devadoss, a resident of Kannagi Nagar. Rajinikanth was immediately nabbed by the public and handed over to the Guindy traffic police. He confessed to his crime. However, as he was in an inebriated state, his wife requested the police to let him go but promised to bring him for inquiry on Wednesday.

“Fearing the same, Rajinikanth allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday,” said a police source. The Kannagi Nagar police registered a case and sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for an autopsy.

If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

58-year-old arrested under POCSO act

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl. The man identified as A Ravi, used to often play with an 11-year-old girl studying in Standard VI.

He was residing in a house with his sons and grandsons next to that of the girl. The man had allegedly shown obscene pictures on the internet and misbehaved with the girl.

Her parents came to know of it recently, police said. Based on a complaint from the girl’s father, city police arrested him under POCSO Act.

DVAC seizes Rs 1.95 Lakh from DTCP office

CHENNAI: Directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC) seized around Rs 1.95 lakh unaccounted money from the Directorate of town planning at Parrys here on Wednesday.

Officials recovered the cash which had been littered on the floor and dumped inside garbage bins, sources said. They refused to divulge more information about the operations and seizure.

A team of officials conducted the searches which started from Wednesday evening and went on till Thursday morning.