Home Cities Chennai

GIZ boost for Chennai's Buckingham Canal

Though the canal was primarily constructed to transport goods from Vijaywada to Madras, the canal helps manage floodwaters.

Published: 16th November 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Otteri Buckingham Canal. (File | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The German Agency for International Cooperation or (GIZ), an international enterprise owned by the German Federal Government, is working with the State government to revive the Buckingham Canal.

The project, called ‘Eyes on the Canal,’ is a stand-alone initiative on re-imagining the Buckingham Canal in Chennai as part of the Cities Fit for Climate Change project, said Tanja Feldman, director of Sustainable Urban and Industrial Development, GIZ.

Speaking to Express on the sidelines of the Reimagining Inclusive Cities here on Thursday, Feldman said ‘Eyes on Canal’ is a participatory planning to make the Buckingham Canal, which is a manmade, saltwater and navigation canal, a livable place for residents of Chennai.

The canal, which runs parallel to the Coromandel coast in the north-south direction, was built in two phases from 1,800 to 1,882 and measures approximately 800 km from Vijayawada to Marakkanam. Within the Chennai Metropolitan Area, the canal connects three rivers - Kosasthalaiyar, Cooum and Adyar - that cut across Chennai.

Though the canal was primarily constructed to transport goods from Vijayawada to Madras, the canal helps manage floodwaters. The canal currently is faced with severe pollution woes with untreated sewage and solid waste let into the canal. Interestingly, there have been numerous attempts by government agencies to revive the canal, but it failed to generate any positive impact.

Feldman said the initiative would initially work on awareness walks, community engagement meetings and open ideas generation to create interest and ownership for the canal which has suffered collective abandonment.

Talking about GIZ programmes in Tamil Nadu, she said that the German agency is working on preparing a land use plan for Tamil Nadu. This comes after the German Agency for International Cooperation has tied up with the state government in helping develop state land use policy.

The agreement was signed between Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Department and German Agency for International Cooperation for land use planning and management project under Sustainable Urban and Industrial Development.

GIZ will provide national land use policy guidelines to the state and feed in state feedback to the nation, thus forming a linkage between the state and the nation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp