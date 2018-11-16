Home Cities Chennai

Madras High Court refuses to cancel bail in TNPSC scam case

The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to R Sam Rajeshwaran, Director of Apollo Study Centre.

Published: 16th November 2018 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court. (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to R Sam Rajeshwaran, Director of Apollo Study Centre.

Rajeshwaran apprehended arrest in connection with the TN Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group-I examination scam case and he was granted advance bail by the 15th Additional Sessions Judge.

Dismissing a petition filed by the inspector attached to Documents Forgery Wing, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan refused to cancel the relief.

The police on January 18 this year conducted a search and seized 58 documents, seven cell phones and eight computer hard discs while probing the TNPSC Group-I examination scam pertaining to 2015-2016.

Rajeshwaran was arraigned as an accused based on the confession by Kasi Ramkumar, another accused. The lower court granted anticipatory bail to Rajeshwaran on the condition that he should appear before the investigating officer (IO) as and when required.

The judge noted that in compliance of the condition, Rajeshwaran had appeared before the IO for eight weeks from May 21 to July 9 last.

He did not violate the same. Therefore, there was absolutely no reason to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to him, the judge said and dismissed the petition from police to cancel the advance bail.

The judge, however, taking into consideration that investigation has to be completed, directed Rajeshwaran to appear before the IO for a further period of 10 working days from November 19 to December 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp