Madras High Court refuses to cancel bail in TNPSC scam case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to R Sam Rajeshwaran, Director of Apollo Study Centre.

Rajeshwaran apprehended arrest in connection with the TN Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group-I examination scam case and he was granted advance bail by the 15th Additional Sessions Judge.

Dismissing a petition filed by the inspector attached to Documents Forgery Wing, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan refused to cancel the relief.

The police on January 18 this year conducted a search and seized 58 documents, seven cell phones and eight computer hard discs while probing the TNPSC Group-I examination scam pertaining to 2015-2016.

Rajeshwaran was arraigned as an accused based on the confession by Kasi Ramkumar, another accused. The lower court granted anticipatory bail to Rajeshwaran on the condition that he should appear before the investigating officer (IO) as and when required.

The judge noted that in compliance of the condition, Rajeshwaran had appeared before the IO for eight weeks from May 21 to July 9 last.

He did not violate the same. Therefore, there was absolutely no reason to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to him, the judge said and dismissed the petition from police to cancel the advance bail.

The judge, however, taking into consideration that investigation has to be completed, directed Rajeshwaran to appear before the IO for a further period of 10 working days from November 19 to December 3.