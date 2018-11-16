Home Cities Chennai

New centre at Shasun Jain College to focus on skill-based education 

The courses will be open from early next year.

Published: 16th November 2018 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

A MoA was signed on Wednesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Shri Shankarlal Sundarbai Shasun Jain College for  Women is all set to establish a Centre of Excellence in Media,  Entertainment and Communication and Art and Culture. A memorandum of agreement (MoA) was signed between the COO of the Media and Entertainment Skills Council  (MESC), Mohit Soni, and the secretary of the college, S Abhaya  Kumar Jain, on Wednesday. The MESC is supported by the  National Skill Development Corporation, Government of  India.

“The approval by the MESC to grant a Centre of Excellence  in Media, Entertainment and Communication to Shasun College  only takes forward the ambitions and aspirations of both the institutes to realise the dream of making India the skill bank of the world by 2022,” said Jain. He said various courses on filmmaking like directing, photography, lighting, make-up skills, courses in addition to gaming, animation  and visual effects will be offered.  

The courses will be open from early next year. The qualifications required for each course are different. The duration of the course will range from  six months to a year and age is not a factor for a candidate to be rejected. The courses have been structured to provide 420 hours of  class — of which only 120 is for theoretical classes and the  remaining is meant for apprenticeships and learning on the job.  Those who complete the course will be awarded a certificate which they said would be recognised globally as it has  the seal of approval from the Ministry. 

With Subhash Ghai as chairman MESC is looking at a  revolution and evolution of the Indian educational system with emphasis on Skill Based Knowledge Development. Ghai  emphasised the importance of skill-based training rather than  memory-based training. He stressed on ‘Vidhya Dhan’ – sharing of  knowledge as the highest form of ‘Dhan’ (wealth)  anyone can aspire for. Padma  Subrahmanyam, president, Nrithyodaya Chennai, was the guest of honour at the event which saw a number of popular faces from the  media and entertainment industry addressing the audience. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp