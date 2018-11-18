Home Cities Chennai

Fisherfolk stall director Suseenthiran's Champion film shoot over ‘wrong portrayal’

 Fishermen at Kasimedu harbour protested against a film shoot that was on near their place on Saturday.

Published: 18th November 2018 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

 Fishermen at Kasimedu harbour protested against a Suseenthiran's film shoot

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fishermen at Kasimedu harbour protested against a film shoot that was on near their place on Saturday. They said fishermen were wrongly portrayed as criminals and drug peddlers in some movies recently. 

They stopped shooting of film ‘Champion’. After the director Suseenthiran gave in writing that fishers and North Chennai locals will not be shown in bad light, shooting resumed. 

The Tamil movie which revolves round a boy and his passion for football is slated for release in 2019.
Locals said some recent movies wrongly portrayed the lives of people hailing from North Chennai.  Many faced social stigma which surrounds this region of the city. “When I wanted to enrol my daughter in an English medium school in the city, teachers looked at me with suspicion as I stay at Royapuram. Not everyone here is a gangster or is involved in drug peddling. Movies exaggerate reality and our reputation takes a hit,” said a fisherman who did not want to be named.

A major portion of the shooting for the movie had been completed and the remaining few scenes had to be shot at fishing harbour. Johnson, manager of the director, said, “The fishers understood our intent after we explained the plot and let us continue the shoot.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suseenthiran Champion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp