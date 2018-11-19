Home Cities Chennai

Eviction notice for houses along Thundalam Chettiyar Agaram lake in Chennai raises eyebrows

However in this case the evictions will have no impact on the lake, as it is controlled by Sri Ramachandra Medical College and already barred for public access by a 15-foot wall.  

Published: 19th November 2018

Houses on Erikarai street in Thandalam which have been issued eviction notice by Public Works Department | Martin Louis

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Public Works Department has issued eviction notices to over 60 houses in Erikarai street along the Thundalam Chettiyar Agaram lake at Iyyappanthangal here. However, CMDA records show that the houses which have been marked are not part of the lake area specified in the map. Records show that the houses marked fall under survey numbers 33, 34 and 38 which are classified as ‘Grama Natham’, which allows residential settlements. Despite representations by locals and protests, PWD officials, assisted by the Revenue Department, stuck notices on doors of 64 houses on Saturday, giving them three weeks to prepare for the demolition. 

The stretch marked for eviction, houses an economically diverse community, including simple three-room structures which reflect a lifetime of savings. Eviction of encroachments on water bodies in metropolitan area have been conducted regularly since the floods of 2015. However in this case the evictions will have no impact on the lake, as it is controlled by Sri Ramachandra Medical College and already barred for public access by a 15-foot wall.  

Behind the wall, a tar road traces the perimeter of the lake and the bunds are clearly marked for this water body which has an artificial water purification system operated by the college. “PWD officials told us that the houses will be demolished, but the wall and road will not be touched. It is a concrete structure so should not be demolished if government wants to reclaim the water body,” argued Pugalventhan Venkatesan, a civic activist. 

Enraged by the double standards in play, locals say that over the last 30 years, the lake has landscaped and filled in to suit aesthetic requirements of the college and the people who did not directly benefit from it are being pushed out. 

Officials from the revenue department claim that a government order allows SRMC to control and maintain the lake, but were not able to justify how the evictions will benefit the water body which is completely isolated. “We are open to representations from residents. If it is found that their land is classified as Grama Natham, we won’t demolish the houses,” a top revenue official said. 

Erikarai street Thundalam Chettiyar Agaram lake Iyyappanthangal

