Thirumazhisai satellite township project in Chennai awaiting consultant report

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The much-delayed first phase of the Thirumazhisai satellite township project, proposed on 122.99 acres of land, will be implemented after the consultant submits his report over the demand for houses, according to a top Housing department official. The official told Express that the first phase was likely to be implemented in a couple of years as the land has been acquired. “These are the lands which do not have any pending cases,” he said.

The project was conceived on September 8, 2011 when former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa announced the scheme in an extent of 311.05 acres of land spread over Chembarambakkam, Kuthambakkam, Parvatharajapuram, Narasingapuram and Vellavedu villages near Thirumazhisai located on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway at a cost of 2,160 crore.

As for the 36-metre-wide approach road across the Bangaru canal that is maintained by the Water Resources Department (WRD) under the PWD, he said that the road, which would connect the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway 4 to the Chennai-Thiruvallur High Road at the northern end through the Phase I satellite township, was being laid.

The Tamil Nadu Housing Board has been opposing the track rent of 30.82 lakh per year imposed by the PWD executive engineer for laying the approach road over the canal. “The issue has been sorted out. We have also laid roads inside the township,” he said. Three years ago, the phase-I project was to be implemented in two stages. The TNHB was then planning to implement the project under the first phase under sites-and-services scheme (provision of plots of land, either on ownership or land lease tenure) and layout under self-finance scheme. In the second phase, the construction of flats was to be carried out under the public-private partnership or joint venture.

On the sale of more than 2,000 plots in the Ambattur housing project by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, he said the response to the project has been really good. He also said work is progressing to create a master complex in Todhunter Nagar near Saidapet by building 1,800 flats for government servants after demolishing the existing 464 flats under Tamil Nadu Government Rental Housing Scheme (TNGRHS).