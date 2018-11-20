Chennai Corporation and partners restore 41 of 206 water bodies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In the last six months, the Chennai Corporation has restored 41 of the 206 water bodies identified for restoration in the city. Officials said that the increased groundwater retention will boost and sustain groundwater levels.While Chennai Smart City has coordinated the restoration of 13 ponds, the City Corporation has restored 28 water bodies since the project kicked off in June this year.

“Our primary aim is to deepen the water bodies, desilt them and give boundaries, so encroachments don’t happen in future,” said an official coordinating the restoration attempts.While officials are yet to calculate the exact quantum of water retention increase, in certain cases, the water spread of the lake post restoration has even doubled. “The area of the Odaikeni Kulam in Sholinganallur has increased from one acre to two acres,” said the official, explaining how surveyors had been sent to all 206 water bodies to chalk out the original spread of the water body.

The restoration has also contributed to the biodiversity of ecosystems. The Puducherry Keni Kulam in Sholinganallur Zone which was restored by Rotary Club of Madras (East) and Care Earth Trust, has received birds after almost a decade.

Trees to be transplanted



The trees which have been found in parts of Odaikeni Kulam are going to be transplanted in the coming week. “Many trees have been found growing in the lake’s original area and we don’t want to cut it down,” said an official. It is learned that these trees will be transplanted to sidewalks and parks in the same zone.