Jilted lover assaults woman before  attempting suicide; both hospitalised 

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : In yet another case of crime against women, a 26-year-old woman was assaulted by a man for snapping relationship with him at her house in Tiruvottriyur on Sunday night. The man also attempted to commit suicide after attacking the woman.The man, identified as S Balaji of Medavakkam, who worked in a private company, went to the house of the woman at around 9 pm.“The woman was at home with her mother who was sick,” said a police source.

“My son and I left home in the evening to attend a function. Around 10.30 pm, my son went back to give dinner to my wife and daughter when he found her bleeding near the neck,” said the victim’s father while waiting at the government Stanley hospital and medical college.“When inquired, the woman told her brother that she was seated in the front room while their mother was in the bedroom and the main door was open. Balaji barged into the house and picked a fight with the woman. In a few minutes, he went to the kitchen and brought out a knife and slit her throat,” said the father.

As he slit her throat, the woman was unable to scream. The brother rushed her to the hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.A senior police officer said that after the man attacked the woman, he allegedly consumed poison and surrendered in the police station from where he was rushed to the hospital where he is also undergoing treatment.

The father pointed out that the duo had known each other for over two years. “Three months ago, he came with a marriage proposal but Balaji’s parents were against it as we belonged to a different religion. However, after that, Balaji would always fight with the woman. And recently, my daughter decided to sever ties with him. Since then he had kept constantly calling her over the phone which she avoided. Angered by this, he attacked her,” the father added. If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

One held for stealing gas cylinders

Chennai: The Adambakkam police have arrested a former employee of a LPG agency for stealing empty cylinders from houses. Police said Venkatesan (43) of Madurai, who was working with a LPG agency for the past five years, was dismissed from service a year ago. He concealed the fact that he was sacked from work and collected empty cylinders from houses with the promise of delivering refills the next day. After the agency received continuous complaints that the empty gas cylinders were taken and refills not delivered, a probe was being conducted.

Stolen jewellery recovered

Chennai: Within a week after a burglary was reported from a retired police personnel’s house in Velachery, police have arrested the suspect and seized 40 sovereigns from him. Devaraj, a retired special sub-inspector, had lodged a complaint on Monday that unidentified persons had broken open his house at Lakshmi Nagar and escaped with the jewellery when he was out of town with family members to attend a funeral. Velachery police who registered a case, launched a hunt for the suspect and nabbed R Siva (21) of Chidambaram.

Gang murders drunk man at Poonamallee Chennai: A 30-year-old man, who was drunk, was murdered by a rival gang at Poonamallee on Monday. Police said Sathyagiri (30), a resident of Parivakkam near Poonamallee, was drinking with his friends when the murder happened. “Around 5 pm, he was accompanied by two of his friends, both juveniles, when seven men riding three motorbikes charged at them and two of them held the juveniles at knife-point. Five other men stabbed Sathyagiri on the chest and head,” said a police officer. The two juveniles rushed to the neighbourhood and alerted the villagers who, in turn, informed the police and the ambulance. He was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Two women killed in wall collapse

Chennai: Two elderly women died after a building wall collapsed on them at Chengalpattu on Sunday evening. The deceased were identified as S Selvarani (57) and M Ragini (58) from Periya Melamaiyur near Chengalpattu. “The incident occurred when Selvarani was talking to Ragini at the entrance of the latter’s house. Ragini’s house was very old and in a dilapidated state. At around 8 pm, the front wall of the house collapsed suddenly and the women were caught under the debris,” said police. While Selvarani died on the spot, Ragini was rushed to hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Gold jewellery stolen from house

Chennai: Around 10-sovereigns jewellery were stolen from a house at Adambakkam on Sunday night. Police said, Santhana Krishnan (35), a resident of Vallalar street at Adambakkam, works with a private software company in Guindy. During the weekend he had gone to visit a relative at Valasaravakkam and had returned home on Sunday night when he found the door of his house open. Realising the house was burgled, he alerted the police. Police said Santhana Krishnan claimed to have lost around ten sovereigns of jewellery from the cupboard. The Adambakkam police registered a case.

Motorcyclist knocks down 3 pedestrians Chennai: A 19-year-old youth was booked for injuring two women and a girl after he lost control of his two-wheeler at Thirumangalam. Police said, Andrew Roy (19), a second year graduation student at a private college, was riding his two-wheeler on Pari Street on Sunday evening when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and hit the pedestrians. Two women and a 8-year-old girl was injured along with Andrew. The victims were identified as Shakuntala (65), Eswari (35) and her daughter Ashika (8). Police said that Andrew was not drunk when the incident happened. A case has been registered.