Home Cities Chennai

Paediatric TAEI for treating cases of trauma, emergency to come up

The Paediatric TEAI is being set up at the Administrative block of the Institute for better access to laboratory and other test facilities.

Published: 20th November 2018 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI :  The State Health department is soon going to inaugurate a first-of-its kind Paediatric Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Initiative (TAEI) programme for exclusively treating paediatric trauma and emergency cases in the State at the Institute of Child Health, Egmore.

The Rs 100 crore-programme funded by Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) will function under the Paediatric Emergency department, Institute of Child Health.Under the set-up, the children brought to the Paediatric TAEI will be treated under three categories based on the nature of emergency: red, yellow and green. Very critical children will be shifted to red colour coded unit, non-critical to yellow and minor injuries to green colour coded unit. 

The Paediatric TEAI is being set up at the Administrative block of the Institute for better access to laboratory and other test facilities. According to doctors at the Paediatric Emergency department, “The Institute has been seeing increase in the number of trauma cases among children, so such a set-up will save many lives.”According to the department’s data on children presented with trauma from December 2017 to October 2018, cases of children with fall tops the list, next was head injury, followed by road traffic accident cases and assault. 

The department saw a total of  164 cases in December, 182 in January, 165 in February, 184 in March, 179 in April, 141 in June, 100 in July, 149 in August, 63 in September and 136 in October. Speaking to Express, Dr Indumathy Santhanam, head, Paediatric Emergency department, Institute of Child Health, said, “With the increase in the volume of children with trauma and emergency recently, such a dedicated system is the need of the hour. Treating adult trauma cases is different from treating paediatric cases. If inaugurated, this would be the first-of-its kind exclusive centre for treating paediatric trauma and emergency cases.”

“It is a 20 bedded-facility. The centre will also have High Dependency Unit for children who are stabilised in ICU, so that more children can be accommodated in the ICU,” said Dr Indumathy.However, not all are optimistic about the initiative. “There should be a dedicated team for treating paediatric trauma and emergency cases. So, at least 20 doctors and nurses should be recruited and posted in the unit. They should have been trained in the paediatric trauma and emergency care. Without manpower, the dream project will lie idle without any use,” a senior doctor added.

Meanwhile, Dr A T Arasar Seeralar, Director and Superintendent, Institute of Child Health said, “There is no need for additional manpower. The department acts as a training centre for doctors in emergency medicine. So, these trainers and also medical officers trained under TAEI will be mobilised to the unit. The facility will be inaugurated in another 15 days,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp