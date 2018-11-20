SIMS hospital to host Aortic Summit 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Institute of Cardiac and Advanced Aortic Disorders, SIMS Hospital, will conduct the 8th International Aortic Summit 2018 from November 22 to November 24. According to a press release, over 200 veteran cardiac and cardiothoracic surgeons from all over India are expected to participate in the summit. Also, faculty members from Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Japan, Belgium, Oman and Canada will attend the summit.

The summit will be inaugurated by Ravi Pachamoothoo, chairman, SRM Group. The summit is aimed at exchanging knowledge and experiences on treatment and management of aortic diseases. A large segment of people are affected by various kinds of aneurysms in India.

Dissecting aneurysm is a serious aortic disease that results in higher mortality rate if not treated immediately. Various modalities of treating dissecting aneurysm will be presented and discussed during the summit.