On the run for a month, Chennai prisoner nabbed by cops

CHENNAI : A month after a 30-year-old prisoner, detained under the Goondas Act, escaped from the Stanley hospital, he was nabbed when the police were searching for a murder accused.‘Pulsar’ Babu (30), a resident of Kasimedu, had more than 12 cases of robbery and theft against him in the city.

On Monday, one Sathyagiri was murdered when he was boozing in Poonamallee. When a special police team probing the case came across Babu, he tried to escape. The police nabbed him and handed him over to the police station concerned.

“A few months ago he was arrested by the Vepery police for robbery and was remanded. He was placed under the Goondas Act, a week later. Babu had bile problem and was admitted in the Stanley hospital on October 13 afternoon,” said the police officer.

An armed reserve constable Gajendran was on duty. On October 14 morning Babu told Gajendran that he wanted to drink tea and the constable took him out to a tea shop.Meanwhile, another armed reserve constable Sundar came to change shift. He had parked his Splendour bike in front of the tea shop with key on it. Babu, who did not have handcuff on, found this opportunity. He pushed both constables and escaped on the bike. He was nabbed at a hideout at Poonamallee, said the police.