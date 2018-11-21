Ten booked for speeding

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In yet another crackdown on speeding bikers, the city police filed cases against ten men who were speeding at Adyar. The men were allegedly speeding on L B Road at Adyar on Monday night. When the police control room received a call that ten youngsters were speeding on five bikes on the said road, a police patrol team immediately barricaded the road from L B Road to Greenways Road, intercepted the bikes and seized the vehicles. Four days ago, seven youngsters were arrested for allegedly speeding near St Thomas Mount.