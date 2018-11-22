Bharathiyar’s poems in Bharatanatyam steps

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bharathiyar’s poems are eternal, evergreen and have stood the test of time. They carry the values and morals that are applicable even in today’s world,” says Gayatri Krishnaveni Lakshmanan, the artistic director of Krishnadhwani School of Natya, ahead of the dance school’s premiere of the thematic dance-drama production ‘Oli Padaittha Kanninnai’, based on the songs of Mahakavi Subramaniya Bharathiyar.

With issues such as sexual harassment, child abuse, political unrest, racism and so on plaguing the minds of youth, Gayatri says that this is the best time to revisit and recall Bharathiyar’s poems which teach one how to lead a good life. “I have been learning Bharathiyar’s poems from the time I was four years old. It still strikes a chord with me and I am sure it will be of relevance to people of all age groups. We will be weaving the poems with dance, costumes that reflect the period which he lived in, and will also be depicting age-old games like paandi (hopscotch),” she shares.

Bharathiyar has penned several songs for children — called Pappa pattu, that are highly motivational. “We present Villayattu (games) in Odi vilayadu papa. This song encourages a child to follow a healthy way of living and advises on how to work as a team. Playing together is not only fun but it also teaches the child camaraderie and unity,” she says.

The thematic production will also focus on themes such as Deivam (god), Desam (country), Iyarkai (nature), and Accham illai (courage). “The poet has not just written songs that are way ahead of his time, but has also focused on multiple themes,” she explains. The production will feature 48 dancers, including dancers from Bengaluru-based Vaishnavi Natyashala.

The proceedings from the event will be given in aid of Srimatha Cancer Care. “Every year I give the proceedings from our production to organisations that are in need of donations. Srimatha Cancer Care treats terminally ill cancer patients,” she adds. Tamil poet and lyricist Piraisoodan will preside as the chief guest.

(The production will be staged on November 23 from 6 pm onwards at Narada Gana Sabha, TTK Road. For details call: 8870110275)