Home Cities Chennai

Bharathiyar’s poems in Bharatanatyam steps

Bharathiyar’s poems are eternal, evergreen and have stood the test of time.

Published: 22nd November 2018 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

(Clockwise from right) Gayatri with Mithun Shyam and students of Vaishnavi Natyashala

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bharathiyar’s poems are eternal, evergreen and have stood the test of time. They carry the values and morals that are applicable even in today’s world,” says Gayatri Krishnaveni Lakshmanan, the artistic director of Krishnadhwani School of Natya, ahead of the dance school’s premiere of the thematic dance-drama production ‘Oli Padaittha Kanninnai’, based on the songs of Mahakavi Subramaniya Bharathiyar.

With issues such as sexual harassment, child abuse, political unrest, racism and so on plaguing the minds of youth, Gayatri says that this is the best time to revisit and recall Bharathiyar’s poems which teach one how to lead a good life. “I have been learning Bharathiyar’s poems from the time I was four years old. It still strikes a chord with me and I am sure it will be of relevance to people of all age groups. We will be weaving the poems with dance, costumes that reflect the period which he lived in, and will also be depicting age-old games like paandi (hopscotch),” she shares.

Bharathiyar has penned several songs for children — called Pappa pattu, that are highly motivational. “We present Villayattu (games) in Odi vilayadu papa. This song encourages a child to follow a healthy way of living and advises on how to work as a team. Playing together is not only fun but it also teaches the child camaraderie and unity,” she says.

The thematic production will also focus on themes such as Deivam (god), Desam (country), Iyarkai (nature), and Accham illai (courage). “The poet has not just written songs that are way ahead of his time, but has also focused on multiple themes,” she explains. The production will feature 48 dancers, including dancers from Bengaluru-based Vaishnavi Natyashala.

The proceedings from the event will be given in aid of Srimatha Cancer Care. “Every year I give the proceedings from our production to organisations that are in need of donations. Srimatha Cancer Care treats terminally ill cancer patients,” she adds. Tamil poet and lyricist Piraisoodan will preside as the chief guest.

(The production will be staged on November 23 from 6 pm onwards at Narada Gana Sabha, TTK Road. For details call: 8870110275)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp