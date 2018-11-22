Man bids to travel on fake passport, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Airport immigration officials here foiled a 38-year-old man’s bid to travel on a fake passport to London in a British Airways flight on Wednesday. Arivumani, who was working in a London hotel for the last 10 years, had come to India, claiming he had lost his passport. He was provided an emergency certificate to travel and investigation revealed that the passport he claimed to have lost was fake.

On Wednesday while he was attempting to board the flight at 5.30 am, he was detained and interrogated. It was found that he travelled to London 10 years ago on a fake passport. He was handed over to police, the police sources said.

In another incident, British Airways cabin crew detained a man in the flight after he misbehaved with a woman.Sources said the cabin crew handed over the man to police but did not lodge a complaint. After the flight landed, the man was let off with a warning.

In a different incident, a mosaic tile in the airport sank after it was damaged around 5.30 pm at the arrival Gate 3.Airport sources said that the particular spot is outside Gate 3 and it is not open to passengers. “Only staff move around the area. Airport officials are conducting an enquiry to find out how the tile got damaged,” sources added.