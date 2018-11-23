Exploring the life of Parasurama

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The backdrop of the auditorium at Chettinad Vidyashram resembles a forest. Clad in sparkling costumes, the students perform the play Parasurama: Wielder of the Axe of Justice. This was the 14th production of Chettinad Players, the school’s theatre group. Parasurama is the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and is known for his righteous anger and his axe, which has power to kill the corrupt and impure Kshatriyas.

The first part of the play dealt with the origins of his powers, with the main characters being his father Jamadagni and king Kartavirya Arjuna. The second part focuses on his role in the Ramayana, as an instigator, and the finale of the play focused on his role in the Mahabharatha as Bheesma and Drona’s teacher.

“There are no black and white in our myths, and all the characters walk in the realm of grey. The real hero is a seeker who does not need a firm stance,” said Deepa Kumaravel, who, along with Elango Kumaravel, took two months to write the script.

Students from class 3 to class 12 acted in the play along with several alumni. “I treated them like actors. They came up with certain ideas as well — there was one scene where Parasurama leaves Surabhi with the king, and a student suggested that Parasurama takes Surabhi with him, and we did it. I believe that theatre belongs to the actor, not the director,” said J Jayakumar, renowned theatre artist who has been working with the school for the last 14 years upon the request of principal Meena Muthiah.