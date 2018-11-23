Home Cities Chennai

Foam fills Chennai's coast; discharge of untreated sewage from Adayar river blamed

Questions are being raised whether it is a sign that the city's overburdened wastewater system could have, once again, been spurting raw sewage into the sea.

Published: 23rd November 2018 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By S V Krishna Chaitanya and Ashwin Prasath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fishermen and beach-goers were in for a shock on Thursday morning. Almost the city's
entire coastline was littered with foam. Thick blankets of white foam were seen along the city coasts from Ennore to Tiruvanmiyur.

Questions are being raised whether it is a sign that the city's overburdened wastewater system could have, once again, been spurting raw sewage into the sea. Due to heavy rain in the last 48 hours and rough sea conditions, there is a sudden influx of highly-polluted water from Adyar estuary into the sea.

"Frothing does happen once in a while during the rainy season, but the scale in which it happened this year is unprecedented," said M Kesavan, a local fisherman. The frothing started around 10 am on Thursday and continued till late in the night. None of the fishing boats have sailed into the sea due to rough sea as well as unusual foam deposit in the coast and offshore, said P Kathiravan, another fisherman from Pattinapakkam.

Joe K Kizhakudan, a scientist with Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, said frothing happens due to the presence of non-biodegradable, detergent-like substances coming from municipal wastes and industrial effluents. Research says with increasing urbanisation, the popularity of synthetic detergents has increased which, in the long run, is adding phosphate to the water bodies.

"Sudden flushing of the backwaters filled with phosphate will cause frothing due to windy action. If the bar mouth is kept open continuously and there is constant flushing, this problem will not arise. All these pollutants are accumulated over a period of time and when it rains all of it drains suddenly and the surf action will cause frothing," he said.

He said frothing will severely damage plankton and invertebrates in the intertidal areas. "Frothing indicates very high alkaline water. All surface organisms will suffocate to death due to a respiratory problem, although it is only a short-time phenomenon. As more sea water exchange takes place, the dilution takes place," he said.

Environmentalists say this is similar to the case of Bellandur lake in Bengaluru. The chemical analysis of froth samples from Bellandur and Varthur lake reveals the presence of compounds containing nutrients (Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Carbon) and cations (Sodium, Potassium, Calcium and Magnesium), which come from detergents.

"There are a lot of illegal outfalls along Adyar river which discharge untreated sewage and other effluents. The government has to address the issue, otherwise, the incidence of frothing will frequent," said Saravanan, water expert.

When contacted, D Sekar, member secretary, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), told  Express that the board will collect samples and send them for chemical analysis to ascertain the cause for frothing.

Another senior official of TNPCB said seawater contains dissolved salts, proteins, fats, dead algae, detergents and other pollutants. "If you shake this glass of ocean water vigorously, small bubbles will form on the surface of the liquid. The frothing will intensify when the ocean is rough with strong wind and waves. Most seafoam is not harmful to humans," the official said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
foam Pollution Adayar river

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp