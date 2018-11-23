Home Cities Chennai

Road cave-ins latest worry for locals at Chennai's Chitlapakkam

The residents claim that in a span of five hours, around three feet of road disappeared in front of a house where three senior citizens are living in Sethunarayanan Street.

Published: 23rd November 2018 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Usually residents of Chitlapakkam keep indoors when water from the Selaiyur lake floods the area. But this time cave-ins, prompted by unfinished storm water drains, have cooped up residents of some streets, even as the monsoon is on.  Around 10 families in Sethunarayanan Street were not able to leave their homes by vehicles or on foot with various parts of the road caving in. 

The residents claim that in a span of five hours, around three feet of road disappeared in front of a house where three senior citizens are living in Sethunarayanan Street. "Only a foot of road remains in front of their house now. If the rains persist, even that might cave in, isolating them completely," said Lakshmi Krishnakumar, a resident. 

It is learnt that Collector P Ponniah surveyed the area in the morning and ensured deployment of 30 workers to stop cave-ins. However, the residents claimed that despite placement of boards along the sides, the cave-ins are yet to be arrested. 

"The Collector told residents to stay indoors till the situation is brought under control," said Balachandran, a local activist, who had earlier been jailed for questioning discrepancies in the storm water drain project. 
Cave-ins were also experienced in sections of Pamban Swamigal Street, but only commercial buildings have been affected there. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp