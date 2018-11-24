Home Cities Chennai

WATCH | Chennai traffic cop pushes down 'escaping' colleague from running motorbike

A CCTV footage that surfaced today showed the traffic cop pushing down a police constable from a running motorbike in the middle of a busy road.

Published: 24th November 2018 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Screengrab of the CCTV footage

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Chennai traffic police inspector is facing an internal enquiry after a CCTV footage that surfaced today showed him pushing down a police constable from a running motorbike in the middle of a
busy road. The incident had taken place in public view on Wednesday at Alwarpet. The police inspector, identified as Ravi Chandran, was apparently so desperate to catch his subordinate Dharman that he
suddenly jumped to the middle of the road and tried to stop the motorcyclist by forcibly pushing him with his hands. The constable Dharman lost balance in the impact and his bike skid, but just a little ahead of an approaching mini-truck that he escaped without major injuries. The constable was later held by shirt collar and taken into a police vehicle after a few angry words yelled at him.

WATCH VIDEO



The story behind this dramatic act of the police inspector has even more twists and turns and throws up questions on the workplace culture in the police force. It is learnt that the constable Dharman had only
a few hours earlier on Wednesday lamented in the official walkie-talkie network that his superior, inspector Ravi Chandran, had denied him leave even to attend the final rites of his mother.

Dharman's speech in the official network had come to the notice of the senior police officers and he was placed under suspension the same day since he allegedly did not appear for an enquiry too. It was said that
Dharman was also drunk while on duty that day.

A senior police officer said they were aware of the act of the police inspector only after this CCTV footage went viral on Saturday and their enquiries found that the inspector Ravi Chandran wanted to stop
the constable since he thought he was "escaping from work" and returning home. Also, while it was earlier said that Dharman was suspended since he did not turn up for the enquiry, the video shows that he was taken into custody by his seniors on the said day.

A senior police officer said inspector Ravi Chandran has been transferred to the Armed Reserve wing and an enquiry is being conducted against him.

The police personnel were also instructed not to attempt to forcibly stop motorists on the roads after the death in March a pregnant woman in Tiruchy when a traffic police officer chased her motorbike and
kicked it resulting in an accident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai traffic cop pushes constable traffic cop pushes man from bike

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Soman
    It has been my experience that many people in Tamil Nadu seem to quote the death of a close relative to take leave. Individual contexts may be true. But statistically I have not seen this reason being touted as frequently in other three states where I have lived. Possibly this is a cultural factor. Some people freely talk and some do not. But when a higher official denies leave for this reason
    4 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp