Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corporation ignore pleas, Ambedhkar Nagar locals repair roads themselves

Every time a heavy vehicle, including a bus, crosses Padikuppam Road at Thirumangalam, potholes appeared at new spots making the road dangerous for motorists.

Published: 25th November 2018 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 12:02 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Every time a heavy vehicle, including a bus, crosses Padikuppam Road at Thirumangalam, potholes appeared at new spots making the road dangerous for motorists. As complaints to Greater Chennai Corporation fell on deaf ears, frustrated residents of Ambedhkar Nagar pooled in money and decided to take steps to repair the roads themselves.

Padikuppam Road at Thirumangalam
being relaid by residents | p jawahar

Under the aegis of Amedhkar Nagar Residents Association, Rs 5,000 was collected to repair nine damaged streets in their locality. These include Bharathi Street, VOC Street, Netaji Street, Valluvar Street, Kambar Street, Anbu Street, Koil Street, Kannadasan Street and Padikuppam Road.  “We see at least three to five two-wheelers meet with minor accidents every day due to bad road condition. We did not want the same to happen to our kids,” said P Amudha, a resident of Netaji Street.

A majority of streets were not re-laid even after Chennai Metrowater had finished most of the underground sewage pipe laying work, said Venkatesan P S, association president. “Metrowater finished laying pipes in a few parts and the corporation had to relay the dug-up roads. But no efforts were made from their side. We were tired of waiting for officials to take action, so we decided to do it ourselves,” he said. 

Close to 1000 families that live in this locality found it very difficult to carry out their everyday activities with the road surface peeling off every time a heavy vehicle crossed by. Locals said that though the corporation commissioner visited their area two days ago, he did not acknowledge their efforts or take efforts to rectify the failure of the local body. “Stormwater drain work is going on. After we started taking efforts ourselves, officials said once such work is over, roads will be fully re-laid,” said Srinivasan, treasurer. Ambattur zonal officer was not available for comment. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
potholes Chennai Corporation Chennai Metrowater

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp