Home Cities Chennai

Essel Group told to vacate waste management facility in Chennai

The  Infra Projects (EIF) to hand over the keys of Vengadamangalam waste management facility, which handles the wastes o f Sembakkam, Pallavaram and Tambaram municipalities.

Published: 26th November 2018 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

A worker operates a shredder at the waste management facility run by Essel Group. | Express Photo Services

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The  Infra Projects (EIF) to hand over the keys of Vengadamangalam waste management facility, which handles the wastes of Sembakkam, Pallavaram and Tambaram municipalities. In the termination notice accessed by Express, failure to begin electricity production from municipal waste has been cited as the primary reason behind the decision to pull the plug.

The move comes even as the Central Electricity Regulation Commission is in the process of resolving a dispute between the company and the State Electricity Regulation Commission over tariffs for the power that would be generated in the 50-acre facility. Essel Infra Projects has been ready to initiate the waste to energy process (Phase 2) if Rs 7.5 is paid for every unit of electricity produced. But, it is learnt that Tangedco is adamant about paying not more than Rs 6.16 per unit.

“How can we invest in infrastructure if the second phase is not viable with the tariff offered,” argued a representative of the company, claiming that the company is suffering a loss of Rs 30 lakh every month to keep the plant operational. In the termination letter, the acting commissioner of the municipality claims that the “construction of the waste to energy plant is very minimal and the insistence on the tariff being fixed prior to even starting the construction is not agreeable.”

However, representatives of EIF claimed that the government has already violated the agreement by stopping waste from Pammal and Anakaputhur and continuously defaulting on the minimum daily waste load of 270 tonnes.

“Tambaram, Pallavaram and Sembakkam municipalities have begun sending high calorific non-recyclable waste directly to cement factories by cutting us out of the mix,” said the representative, claiming it is part of the attempts to strongarm EIF out of the facility by making it to incur losses.

While it is unclear if the termination notice is going to be challenged in court and whether the taxpayer will have to cover for the Rs 54 crore investment that has gone into the plant, a halt in operations is sure to leave the suburbs teaming with garbage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp