Indigo handymen stir at Chennai airport delays passengers’ baggage claim

As a fall-out of protests staged by Indigo Airlines’ handymen demanding pay hike, passengers of certain flights have found their baggage claim delayed at the Chennai airport over the last few days. 

Published: 26th November 2018 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Airport (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

It is learnt that in some cases passengers have had to wait for up to half an hour to claim their check-in baggage because of lack of personnel. 

“Many workers haven’t been showing up at work and so there is delay in processes,” said a handyman at the domestic terminal, claiming that this has been prompted by the management’s refusal to consider their representations. 

Handymen for Indigo at the Chennai airport receive only Rs 10,500 every month while their counterparts in Bengaluru receive more than Rs 13,000 every month for performing similar responsibilities. 

The handymen took to protest as the airlines is re-assigning the handymen contract to Agile Airport Services.

“Initially we were told we would lose our jobs but the new company is taking us in,” said the worker, explaining that low wages continue to remain an issue. 

While an airport official said the delay caused for a flight which landed on Sunday morning was due to an “increased number of wheelchair passengers”, Indigo Airlines has not responded to a mail highlighting the issue.

Pay parity?

