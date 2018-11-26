Vellore gets 11th dialysis machine from TANKER

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Kidney Research Foundation (TANKER Foundation) inaugurated a haemodialysis machine on Monday for their Vellore dialysis unit. The machine was donated and inaugurated by KB Gopalakrishnan, who appreciated the TANKER Foundation and its activities.

The machine at the Pachaiyammal Shanmugam Rota Fort unit, Vellore, will be the 11th machine at the TANKER Foundation’s Vellore unit. The machine will allow for 600 more dialyses per year, and will help six more underprivileged people, above the 60 that are already receiving weekly dialysis treatment in Vellore.

The TANKER Foundation was started 25 years ago and has provided 2,63,621 free and subsidised dialysis for 1,340 patients, as well as provided financial support to 3,006 patients amounting to `174 lakh. The foundation runs seven dialysis centres and has a total of 86 machines, with the help of their sponsors from the Rotary Club and Greater Chennai Corporation. TANKER also conducts awareness programmes and screening camps.

“These machines are lifesaving machines. If there are more machines available, then more patients can get the help they need. Unfortunately, kidney disease is on the rise in India. We hope to create more awareness on this issue in the future, as well as open up more dialysis centres and conduct research on kidney disease,” said Latha Kumaraswami, managing trustee of TANKER Foundation. Rotarian Sridharan, District Governor Elect and members of the Rotary Club of Vellore Fort were present at the event.