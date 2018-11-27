Home Cities Chennai

Chennai cop’s poems make night patrol a pleasant affair for personnel

For tired police personnel on night patrol, some nights are more tolerable than the others.

Published: 27th November 2018 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Police Inspector S Kanagesan

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For tired police personnel on night patrol, some nights are more tolerable than the others. There was something about listening to the booming voice of police inspector S Kanagesan on the wireless network, that coaxes a smile out of them.

Kanagesan has been whipping up poems on a wide range of subjects instantly, reciting it loud and clear on his wireless in a bid to motivate his fellow policemen.

On Saturday night, it was on the sense of pride that the khakhi brings them. It spoke about the pain of missing their child’s first words for the sake of their taxing, yet an inspiring job.

“I started writing poems from the age of 13. It is the love for the Tamil language that motivates me to write poems,” said the police inspector.

A native of Krishnagiri, the 49-year-old inspector was transferred to Chennai from Ooty recently. He had already published three books of poems and is now working on another 300-page collection of poems.

“The book will have poems on the hardships of the police to farmers, life of freedom and supportive superiors to insensitive senior officers,” he added. “A poem during the hectic night patrol might help boost the personnel”

A father of three, the inspector says his strength is his wife who is apparently the first one to listen to the poems.

Speaking to Express, a senior police officer said, “I have listened to his poems many times and have appreciated them personally. Since we do not know when he will recite a poem, it would be a pleasant surprise for us to hear. There are many police personnel within the department with so many talents which at one point they sacrificed for the sake of work.”

“The poems occur to my mind instantly and I write them down, before reciting them over the walkie-talkie,” says the inspector. He wrote and published a book of about 30 poems within five days during the ‘Semmozhi Manadu’. 

TAGS
Chennai police night patrol S Kanagesan

