Home Cities Chennai

Do pets feel guilty when they get caught in a mischievous act?

Many pet parents would swear that their dogs feel guilty when they get reprimanded for doing something naughty or when they destroy stuff around the house. 

Published: 27th November 2018 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Srividhya S
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Many pet parents would swear that their dogs feel guilty when they get reprimanded for doing something naughty or when they destroy stuff around the house. Though it seems like he is repenting and is genuinely sorry for his act, this is not true. No, he is not acting. It does not mean that he is pretending to be sorry like us humans. He actually has no clue why you are angry.

This might be hard to believe especially if you have witnessed the guilty face, hiding in the closet and avoiding eye contact gestures of your dog. What your dog is reacting to in such scenarios is your body language, your tone and your expression of anger, frustration or disappointment. 

So when your dog actually senses your anger, which he can easily detect, he is immediately going to put his best efforts to appease you. In response to your stressful body language, he is going to act as submissive as possible. This is why you see him with his tail tucked battering his sad eyes that can melt away all your stress.

The important take away from this though is not whether your dog is capable of complex feelings like guilt but about what it means to correct his destructive or unwanted behaviour. Say for example, if your dog is destructive and has been ripping apart your pillows, yelling at him when you come back to the scene of crime has no impact. He has no idea why you are angry, and will simply try his best to appease you. 

Therefore when correcting bad behaviour, it is important to catch him in the act. In this case, every time you see him lingering around the pillow attempting to mouth it, you correct him. He will begin to then understand what he is not supposed to do.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp