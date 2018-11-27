Healthcare conference ‘TANCARE’ today, to focus on affordable treatment

Home Cities Chennai

Top achievers in the healthcare industry will also be felicitated at the event, which will be held at Hotel ITC Grand Chola here.

Published: 27th November 2018 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:30 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Tamil Nadu government, in association with The New Indian Express, is organising TANCARE, a one day- healthcare conference here, on Tuesday.

This will be the 11th edition of TANCARE and this year’s theme is ‘Affordable and Quality Healthcare for all’. TANCARE is a platform to bring health professionals and medical experts to discover ways to improve health indices in the State.

The event, which will be inaugurated by chairman of FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council, Ar Rm Arun, will see participation from top names in the healthcare industry in the state. J. Vignesh Kumar, senior vice president, Marketing, of The New Indian Express, will deliver the special address at the event. A wide range of issues related to the healthcare sector will be addressed in the conference. Besides, the experts will have brainstorming panel discussions on improving public health and medical education in the state, role of information technology in the growth of the healthcare industry and the need of insurance in the industry. There will also be discussions to explore the opportunities to develop the state into a global medical tourism destination.

Top achievers in the healthcare industry will also be felicitated at the event, which will be held at Hotel ITC Grand Chola here.

