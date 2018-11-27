Chennai traffic cop who pushed colleague off bike suspended

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Traffic police inspector Ravichandran was suspended from duty on Monday two days after a viral CCTV footage showed him pushing down his subordinate Dharmaraja off his bike.

Meanwhile, the SHRC has also called for an enquiry by the Police Commissioner.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, SHRC member D Jayachandran questioned whether Ravichandran’s actions had not violated the human rights of police constable Dharmaraja and what stopped the Inspector attached to the Abiramapuram station from registering a case against Ravichandran under Section 154 CrPC on the basis of a complaint lodged by Dharmaraja’s wife.

Further, the Commission directed that the enquiry be conducted by the Commissioner of Police himself or a police official not below the rank of Joint Commissioner of Police, during which the enquiring officer is to record Dharmaraja’s statement.

The enquiry report is to be submitted to the Commission within four weeks. A senior police officer said Ravichandran was suspended after an enquiry into the complaint lodged by Dharmaraja’s wife and press reports.