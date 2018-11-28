Tamil Nadu government wants Sarkar director Murugadoss’s vow not to criticise schemes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Following a stubborn opposition from state public prosecutor A Natarajan to the plea of ‘Sarkar’ director A R Murugadoss to grant him advance bail till he tendered in writing an unconditional apology and an undertaking that he would not indulge in similar activities criticising the welfare schemes of the Tamil Nadu government, the Madras High Court has adjourned the matter by a day to facilitate Murugadoss’s counsel to reply.

Originally, fearing arrest for certain scenes in the film in question, which allegedly depicted burning of the freebies of the State government, Murugadoss had moved the High Court seeking advance bail.

When the matter came up on November 9 last, Murugadoss tendered an unconditional apology.

His counsel Vivek told the court that the objectionable scenes had been deleted. Granting temporary relief, the judge had orally directed the police not to arrest him till November 27.

When the matter came up again on Tuesday, Natarajan requested Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan to obtain an undertaking from Murugadoss to the effect that he would not indulge in similar activities in future in any other film along with an unconditional apology in writing, before granting the relief.

Murugadoss’ counsel Vivek sought time to get instructions. And the judge adjourned the matter by a day.