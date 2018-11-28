Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: National Commission of Scheduled Castes staff not paid salaries for almost 2 months

The PFMS database introduced by the Central government required the digital signature of the NCSC Director for the salary to be processed.

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Employees and officials of the  National Commission of Scheduled Castes in Chennai have not been paid salaries for almost two months, completely jeopardising the functioning of the Commission. 
A senior official from the Commission, who sought anonymity to speak about the prevailing salary crisis, said, “Senior investigators, consultant, superintendent, lower division clerk and the data entry operators have all been not paid with most of the field works remaining completely paralysed”.

An error made by an employee of the NCSC in Chennai in obtaining the digital signature of the NCSC Director seven months ago has led to the entire staff being completely unpaid since October. A total of eight employees working for the department have not been paid, not even their bonuses since October and most of them underwent a sparkless Deepavali this year due to the salary issue.

The PFMS database introduced by the Central government required the digital signature of the NCSC Director for the salary to be processed. However, the designated staff missed the entire process.
The officials from the Pay and Accounts Committee from New Delhi arrived for imparting training to the employees in the new e-payments system six months ago. However, they all left due to the lack of proper documents.

Speaking to  TNIE, L Murugan, Vice-Chairman of NCSC,  said the entire issue was never brought to his attention and would be sorted out in the next few days along with the pending payments.
 “The Centre cannot deny payment to an employee for his services.  Though  technological advances carried out by the ministry are welcome, the system of denying payments due to the absence of a digital signature for two months cannot be validated”, said Durai Pandian, general-secretary of the Central Government Employees  Confederation.

