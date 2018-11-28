Woman denied Aadhaar due to mix-up of bio-metric data

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : For the last five years, Prema Venkatesan has not been able to avail provident fund benefits from her office or apply for a bank loan as she does not have an Aadhaar card. But the reason for not having Aadhaar card is an unusual case of mix-up of bio-metric data between two family members — a clear case of administrative error.

Prema Venkatesan, a resident of Maduravoyal, has been unable to procure an Aadhaar ever since she and her family of four approached the local corporation office around October 2013 for issue of Aadhaar cards for all. Two months later, though all her family members got their respective cards, she did not get hers.

After multiple vain attempts to get an Aadhaar card, finally in 2018, she got to know the reason behind this. Officials at the e-Sevai centre at Alapakkam taluk office informed Prema that her fingerprints were wrongly imposed in the Aadhaar card issued to her father-in-law. “As I don’t have an Aadhaar card, I cannot collect my PF for which `500 was deducted every month for a period of three years I worked in a pharmaceutical company,” said 36-year-old Prema.

In March 2018, her father-in-law R Pavadai got a new Aadhaar card but Prema still didn’t receive hers. Even after five years, she is still unable to get an Aadhaar since her fingerprints have already been matched with another number. “Officials in the taluk office told us that first, they would cancel my father-in-law’s Aadhaar and after that, both will get new cards. Though he got his, I don’t have mine. In the name of Pavadai R, we have two cards now,” she said.

Further, the Aadhaar card issued for Pavadai in in 2014 has January 1, 1935 as his date of birth while the new card states his date of birth as September 12, 1946. Due to the goof-up, he stopped getting `1,000 as pension under the state government’s senior citizens pension scheme that he had been receiving since 2012. “After he got the new card, we have to apply once again to avail pension. For this, we need to visit the Ambattur taluk office. He is too old to travel. So we never applied for pension again,” said Prema.

Prema had re-applied for card thrice using Pavadai’s old Aadhaar number as her enrolment ID. As that also proved futile, she applied for a fresh card close to 10 times in the last five years. Two days ago when she called an Aadhaar helpline, an official from Bangalore asked her to write to them with the relevant documents and said it took one to two years for her to get a new card. “The official didn’t accept that it was the government’s mistake and instead blamed us for the mix-up of data. We have been running from pillar to post to rectify this but officials offer no help. Till she gets an Aadhaar card, no company is willing to offer her a job,” said Venkatesan P, Prema’s husband.

Owner of a local xerox shop in Maduravoyal had alerted an activist about Prema’s problem who, in turn, immediately informed officials through UIDAI’s official Facebook page about this. When Express contacted an official from UIDAI, he said, “An Aadhaar number must have been generated. If not, it will not appear as a duplicate. Seven years ago, we had many errors in the Aadhaar system but in the last two years, we have rectified the entire process. It is not possible for the lady’s fingertip to appear under her relative’s name. Using the enrolment ID, we can find out if a card was generated in the first place or not.”