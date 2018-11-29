After flouting rules,  Tamil Nadu mental health body to make amends

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Mental Health Authority (TNSMHA) has flouted the Mental Health Care Act 2017, by omitting the requirement of nominating stakeholders including mental health consumers, family or carers and NGOs working in the field, as its members.

According to the Act, the authority should nominate two persons each, from the three categories, in addition to a mental health professional, psychiatric social worker, clinical psychologist and mental health nurse with 15 years of experience in the field.

While the State Mental Health Authority earlier this year, had posted an advertisement inviting professionals to apply by November 23, they had left out consumers, carers and NGOs. A fresh advertisement was not issued even after the deadline, even though officials were intimated, said activists.

“The authority will understand problems related to mental health better, when those affected by it are a part of it,” said Punitha Suresh, who works at a day-care for people with mental illnesses.

Speaking to Express, J Radhakrishnan, the head of the State Mental Health Authority, and the principal secretary to the Health department, admitted that it was an error and promised that a new advertisement would be issued soon.

He explained that mental health professionals were appointed before the rules were formed and added, “We will cancel all the existing appointments made for mental health professionals and issue a new advertisement inviting applications from all stake-holders.”