Hotelier murdered at Anakaputhur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman aged 54 running a restaurant was allegedly murdered by two men at Anakaputhur on Tuesday. Police said Manonmani, along with her husband Devadoss , was running a restaurant at Anakaputhur near her house. On Tuesday, around 7 pm she returned home. After she entered the house, two men barged in and repeatedly hacked her and escaped, said a police officer. Restaurant employees alerted police and she was taken to Government Hospital, Chromepet, where she was declared ‘dead on arrival.’

Shankar Nagar police, based on the CCTV footage, said the suspects were one Ilayaraja and Srinivasan, who were recently sacked from the restaurant. The duo were working at the restaurant and are said to have been sacked by Manonmani a few days ago for coming drunk for work, said the police officer. Two special teams have been formed to the nab the suspects.

ATM scam: Woman robbed of `37,000

Chennai: A youth who offered to help a 75-year-old woman to withdraw money from an ATM allegedly stole `37,000 and replaced it with a fake card near Virugambakkam on Tuesday. Police said Narayani of Venkatesan Nagar at Virugambakkam had gone to the ATM in the evening. As she did not know how to operate the machine, a youth offered help. He withdrew `3,000 and handed it to her. He gave some other card and later withdrew `37,000. She realised the card was fake after reaching home. ENS

2 surrender after attacking PMK man

Chennai: A day after a PMK functionary was attacked, two persons surrendered to the police at Tirutani. Police said, Suresh, a PMK functionary who was also into sand business, was attacked on Gandhi Road on Tuesday afternoon. “When he was riding his motorbike, four men attacked him with sickles from behind and escaped,” said a police source. Later, on Wednesday two men identified as Sargunam and Kumaresan surrendered. Police have launched a search for the others. ENS