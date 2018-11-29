Home Cities Chennai

Hotelier murdered at Anakaputhur

A woman aged 54 running a restaurant was allegedly murdered by two men at Anakaputhur on Tuesday.

Published: 29th November 2018 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, dead, hand

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman aged 54 running a restaurant was allegedly murdered by two men at Anakaputhur on Tuesday. Police said Manonmani, along with her husband Devadoss , was running a restaurant at Anakaputhur near her house. On Tuesday, around 7 pm she returned home. After she entered the house, two men barged in and repeatedly hacked her and escaped, said a police officer. Restaurant employees alerted police and she was taken to Government Hospital, Chromepet, where she was declared ‘dead on arrival.’

Shankar Nagar police, based on the CCTV footage, said the suspects were one Ilayaraja and Srinivasan, who were recently sacked from the restaurant.  The duo were working at the restaurant and are said to have been sacked by Manonmani a few days ago for coming drunk for work, said the police officer. Two special teams have been formed to the nab the suspects.

ATM scam: Woman robbed of `37,000
Chennai: A youth who offered to help a 75-year-old woman to withdraw money from an ATM allegedly stole `37,000 and replaced it with a fake card near Virugambakkam on Tuesday. Police said Narayani of Venkatesan Nagar at Virugambakkam had gone to the ATM in the evening. As she did not know how to operate the machine, a youth offered help. He withdrew `3,000 and handed it to her. He gave some other card and later withdrew `37,000. She realised the card was fake after reaching home. ENS

2 surrender after attacking PMK man
Chennai: A day after a PMK functionary was attacked, two persons surrendered to the police at Tirutani. Police said, Suresh, a PMK functionary who was also into sand business, was attacked on Gandhi Road on Tuesday afternoon. “When he was riding his motorbike, four men attacked him with sickles from behind and escaped,” said a police source. Later, on Wednesday two men identified as Sargunam and Kumaresan surrendered. Police have launched a search for the others. ENS

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anakaputhur Chromepet Murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp