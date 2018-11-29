Home Cities Chennai

Strengthen your legs with this hand-toe pose 

This is a balancing pose and requires concentration. Beginners may try it with their back against  a wall. 

Published: 29th November 2018 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Anshu Vyas Seetharaman 
Express News Service

Utthita Hasta Padangusthasan literally translates as the ‘extended hand big toe pose!’ 
In this pose, you extend one arm and hold the toe of the extended leg. This is a balancing pose and requires concentration. Beginners may try it with their back against  a wall. 

Steps
● Start from Tad Asan — the upright standing pose. Transfer your body weight on the left leg and bend your right knee. Hold here to breathe normal.
● Next, reach and clasp the right big toe with the index and middle finger of the right hand.
● Retain your left arm on your left side for balance.

Intermediate pose (as shown) 
● Extend the right leg at the knee joint and lift the foot higher while keeping your knee straight. Finish a couple of breathing cycles raising the foot higher at each exhalation.
● To find your balance, you may stretch out the left arm to the side or even up to your shoulder level.

Final pose (not shown here)
● You may hold the right foot/calf with both hands and raise the foot higher till the shoulder or beyond and finally place your forehead or chin on the knee.
● Hold for 2-3 breathing cycles.
● Finally release the leg with an exhalation and come back to upright standing. Repeat the pose on the other side.

Benefits
This pose strengthens the leg muscles, and the calf and hamstring of the extended leg gets a good stretch. Like all balancing poses, this gives you steadiness and poise.
Anshu Vyas Seetharaman 
is a yoga and fitness trainer at 
Sri Aurobindo Society, Bengaluru

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hand-toe pose 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp