Woman caught between two MTC buses crushed to death

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman passenger was crushed to death after she was caught between two MTC buses at the busy T Nagar bus terminus on Wednesday. A police officer said S Valli, 48, of West Mambalam, was on her way to a college at Thoraipakkam where she worked as a clerk when the tragedy occurred.

She reached the T Nagar bus terminus in a share auto and found a bus to Thoraipakkam waiting near the exit of the terminus. She ran to catch the bus and was about to step in when another bus moved very close and she got trapped in between,” said a police officer who is handling the case.

The driver of the bus which hit her became aware of the woman only after passengers raised an alarm and he reversed the vehicle.

She was taken to Government Royapettah Hospital where doctors declared her ‘dead on arrival.’

Mambalam police have registered a case. The driver Kanniappan, on route number 5G was detained by police and a case was registered for charges of causing death due to negligence.

‘Poor bus condition caused crash’

When I asked the driver as to why he could not have been more careful, he replied the bus was not maintained properly and the brake was not working properly, said Valli’s husband R Sugadev. The victim is survived by her husband and a 19-year-old daughter.