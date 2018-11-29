Home Cities Chennai

Woman caught between two MTC buses crushed to death

A woman passenger was crushed to death after she was caught between two MTC buses at the busy T Nagar bus terminus on Wednesday. 

Published: 29th November 2018 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose for MTC buses. (File photo | EPS)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman passenger was crushed to death after she was caught between two MTC buses at the busy T Nagar bus terminus on Wednesday. A police officer said S Valli, 48, of West Mambalam, was on her way to a college at Thoraipakkam where she worked as a clerk when the tragedy occurred. 

S Valli

She reached the T Nagar bus terminus in a share auto and found a bus to Thoraipakkam waiting near the exit of the terminus. She ran to catch the bus and was about to step in when another bus moved very close and she got trapped in between,” said a police officer who is handling the case.

The driver of the bus which hit her became aware of the woman only after passengers raised an alarm and he reversed the vehicle. 

She was taken to Government Royapettah Hospital where doctors declared her ‘dead on arrival.’ 
Mambalam police have registered a case. The driver Kanniappan, on route number 5G was detained by police and a case was registered for charges of causing death due to negligence. 

‘Poor bus condition caused crash’
When I asked the driver as to why he could not have been more careful, he replied the bus was not maintained properly and the brake was not working properly, said Valli’s husband R Sugadev. The victim is survived by her husband and a 19-year-old daughter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MTC buses Woman crushed by bus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp