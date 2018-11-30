Chennai's Porur, High Court to face seven-hour power cut Saturday

By Online Desk

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced that some areas in Chennai will be facing a seven-hour power cut on December 1 (Saturday).

According to the list released by TANGEDCO, Porur and Madras High Court will be facing the seven-hour power shutdown.

Due to maintenance work, these areas will have a power cut from 9 am to 4 pm.

TANGEDCO also mentioned that the power supply might be restored if the maintenance work is completed before 4 pm.

Here are the list of areas that will face power cut on Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm.

Porur

Part of Porur area, Kundrathur main road,Trunk Road, R.E. Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Mangala Nagar, Kaviya Garden, Vigneshwara Nagar, Venkateshwara Nagar, Ramakrishna Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Madananthapuram, Mugalivakkam Main Road, Madha Nagar, Gerugambakkam.

Madras High Court

Part of Thambu Chetty St, Part of Linghi Chetty St, Moore St, Angappa Naicken Street, Second Line Beach Road, Errabalu St, Mookar Nallamuthu St and Armenian St, North Fort Road, Part of NSC Bose Road, Stringer St, Francis Joseph St and Malaiyaperumal St, High Court Complex Area, Part of Badrian St, Anderson St and Bakers St.