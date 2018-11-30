CMWSSB website an instant hit in the city

KV Navya By

Express News Service

Nearly 100 people applied for water and sewer connections online last month after the facility was newly introduced by the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on October 16. “At least 1,000 people apply for new connections every month.

While nearly 100 people applied online, about 400 people visited the page. The facility was an instant hit because, before the introduction of the facility, the public had to come all the way to CMWSSB head office at Chintadripet for submitting applications. We are expecting the number to surge even more in the next three months.

We will soon run a scrolling message on the official website to spread awareness about the facility,” said an official from the registration department of CMWSSB. The official further added that this also expedited the process of providing connections as the public can track the status at the click of a button. “Initially, even to check the status, they had to come to Chintadripet.

Now, they receive messages after registering an application, after making payment and when the area officer is sent for verification. So, even if there’s a little delay in the process, public can track and report the issue at the comfort of their homes,” said the official. Also, the process has now been decentralised as it is carried by the local area office and they are accountable to consumers. One of the users, R Divya Barathi said, “One of the major benefits of the application is that you need not upload any documents.

During the inspection, the area officers come to your home and inspect them.” In the first phase, the facility is only introduced for online application of new connections for two-storey buildings. For now, if any alterations are to be made to the existing water and sewer connections, the public will have to go to the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board office at Chintadripet.

How to apply for new water or sewer connection online

Visit www.chennaimetrowater.tn.nic.in

Click on ‘Online Service’

Choose ‘New water/sewer connectionfor residential’

Fill the details