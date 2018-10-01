Home Cities Chennai

Chennai-Puducherry Express turns fast local

The measures are expected to provide temporary relief to office-going commuters as the train has nine unreserved coaches.

Published: 01st October 2018

Track realignment works in full swing at the St Thomas Mount Station to increase the safe distance between the concrete fence and tracks | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to pacify the agitating rail commuters of Chengalpattu and nearby areas, who have been demanding the restoration of the fast locals in the southwestern suburban section, Southern Railway has converted the Chennai-Puducherry Express into a fast local between Beach and Chengalpattu.

According to official sources, till September 25, the Puducherry-Chennai Express left Puducherry at 5.35 am, arrived at Chengalpattu at 8.13 am and reached Egmore at 9.30 am. The train had stoppages at Tambaram and Tirusulam. The train was fully patronised by passengers from Chengalpattu and nearby stations to reach Egmore.

Particularly, office-goers fully depended on this train since fast locals in the Beach-Chengalpattu section had been stopped following the accident at the St Thomas Mount station. But passengers who travel to Guindy, St. Thomas Mount, Mambalam, Nungambakkam and Beach, were forced to get down at Tirusulam and board another local train bound for Beach, as the result of which travel time increased during rush hour.

As pressure mounted on Railways after repeated protests by office-going commuters in Chengalpattu, Railways extended the Puducherry-Chennai Egmore Express up to Beach from September 26, for five days a week, except Tuesdays and Fridays.

In addition, since Sunday,  Southern Railway has also provided stoppages at Guindy and Mambalam. “The train will reach Egmore at 9.40 am after stopping at Guindy at 9.03 am and Mambalam (9.10 am). Then, it will leave Egmore at 9.45 am and reach Beach at 10 am,” said a railway statement.

Similarly, in the return journey, the Chennai-Puducherry Express will leave Beach at 5.35 pm, reach Egmore at 5.50 pm and Chengalpattu at 7.20 pm. The train will depart from the Mambalam and Guindy stations at 6.23 pm and 6.31 pm respectively.

The measures are expected to provide temporary relief to office-going commuters as the train has nine unreserved coaches. “If needed, we will also add more unreserved coaches temporarily,” said a senior railway official.

Realignment works at Mount station

Sources said the track realignment works were being carried out at the St Thomas Mount Station is in full swing. “The works are progressing slowly since the Southern Railway is planning to execute the works without cancelling the trains. It may take another two months to complete,” an official said

