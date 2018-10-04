Home Cities Chennai

Will Chennai’s mobile connectivity withstand the heavy rain this time?

Mobile service providers to have been asked by the state government to shift their towers to a raised platform as India Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert in Tamil Nadu.

The state government has asked the telecom service providers to re-route facilities through neighbouring states. Image used fore representational purpose only.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is learnt that the state government is taking precautionary measures in Chennai and has asked the mobile service providers to shift ground-based towers (GBT) and generators to an elevated area so that mobile connectivity will not be affected during the North-East monsoon.

In 2015, when Chennai was affected badly by the flood, the mobile connectivity loss added to the misery. The connectivity was lost as the mobile telephone towers were incapacitated after the diesel that was kept there, got mixed with water.

It is learnt that Commissioner of Revenue Administration K Satyagopal held a meeting with mobile service providers last month and has urged them to shift the generators and ground-based towers to elevated areas.

India Meteorological Department has warned that Tamil Nadu might receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in most places and extremely heavy rainfall in some areas on October 7.

Chennai Telephones chief general manager Kalavathy told Express that they are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the connectivity doesn't get disrupted during the monsoon.

"All our towers are elevated ones and we have ensured that we have diesel, required for at least two days, in store, so that connectivity doesn't get lost," said Kalavathy.

During the 2015 floods, nearly 600 towers of BSNL have been hit as diesel got mixed with water after many parts of the city blacked out due to rains. But Kalavathy is confident this time. “We have taken adequate measures and are prepared for the monsoon,” she said

It is learnt that the state government has asked the telecom service providers to re-route facilities through neighbouring states in case of any natural calamity.

It has also asked the service providers to offer 'push message' facilities for emergency alerts. Similarly, the state government has asked the oil companies to stock 30-45 days of fuel requirement at the terminals.

